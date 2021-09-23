U.S. NAVSO/U.S. 4th Fleet Meets USS Donald Cook CO During Visit to 4th Fleet HQ

210923-N-DB801-0111

MAYPORT, Fla. - (Sept. 23, 2021) -- Rear Adm. Jim Aiken, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, greets Cmdr. Matt Curnen, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75), during a visit to U.S. 4th Fleet Headquarters, Sept. 23, 2021. The visit served as an opportunity for Aiken to meet the waterfront leadership for the first time since assuming command on Sept. 3, 2021. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)

