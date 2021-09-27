Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bat Sanctuary Event [Image 11 of 14]

    Bat Sanctuary Event

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    09.27.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Audrequez Evans 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Joseph Hilbert and U.S. Army Col. Anthony Murtha along with members of the Bundesforst, participate in a ribbon cutting at the Bat Sanctuary event at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Sept. 27, 2021. Events such as these further strengthen the alliance and partnership between the Hohenfels Military Community and the German Community. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Audrequez Evans)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 16:23
    Photo ID: 6858968
    VIRIN: 210927-A-AR772-1012
    Resolution: 6000x3376
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    JMRC
    7ATC
    SaberJunction
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNato

