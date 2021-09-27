U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Joseph Hilbert speaks with a member of the Bundesforst at the Bat Sanctuary event at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Sept. 27, 2021. Events such as these further strengthen the alliance and partnership between the Hohenfels Military Community and the German Community. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Audrequez Evans)

