HOUMA, LOUISIANA (Sept. 26, 2021) -- Terrebonne Parish area residents recieving assistance at the Disaster Recovery Center...FEMA photo by Daniel Rojas
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2021 12:38
|Photo ID:
|6858440
|VIRIN:
|210926-D-DR336-522
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|254.74 KB
|Location:
|HOUMA, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Ida: Houma Disaster Recovery Center [Image 13 of 13], by Daniel Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
