Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurricane Ida: Houma Disaster Recovery Center [Image 9 of 13]

    Hurricane Ida: Houma Disaster Recovery Center

    HOUMA, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2021

    Photo by Daniel Rojas 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    HOUMA, LOUISIANA (Sept. 26, 2021) -- Terrebonne Parish area residents recieving assistance at the Disaster Recovery Center...FEMA photo by Daniel Rojas

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 12:38
    Photo ID: 6858439
    VIRIN: 210926-D-DR336-497
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 289.71 KB
    Location: HOUMA, LA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Ida: Houma Disaster Recovery Center [Image 13 of 13], by Daniel Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hurricane Ida: Grande Isle Disaster Recovery
    Hurricane Ida: Grande Isle Disaster Recovery
    Hurricane Ida: Grande Isle Disaster Recovery
    Hurricane Ida: Grande Isle Disaster Recovery
    Hurricane Ida: Grande Isle Disaster Recovery
    Hurricane Ida: Grande Isle Disaster Recovery
    Hurricane Ida: Grande Isle Disaster Recovery
    Hurricane Ida: Grande Isle Disaster Recovery
    Hurricane Ida: Houma Disaster Recovery Center
    Hurricane Ida: Houma Disaster Recovery Center
    Hurricane Ida: Houma Disaster Recovery Center
    Hurricane Ida: Houma Disaster Recovery Center
    Hurricane Ida: Houma Disaster Recovery Center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    FEMA

    Hurricane Ida

    TAGS

    FEMA
    Hurricane Ida
    Disaster Recovery

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT