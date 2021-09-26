Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Ida: Grande Isle Disaster Recovery [Image 7 of 13]

    Hurricane Ida: Grande Isle Disaster Recovery

    GRAND ISLE, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2021

    Photo by Julie Joseph 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    GRAND ISLE, Louisiana (Sept. 26, 2021) – Members of a FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance crew walk door-to-door to help residents of Grand Isle, Louisiana, apply for assistance after Hurricane Ida. FEMA photo by Julie Joseph.

