GRAND ISLE, Louisiana (Sept. 26, 2021) – Members of a FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance crew walk door-to-door to help residents of Grand Isle, Louisiana, apply for assistance after Hurricane Ida. FEMA photo by Julie Joseph.
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2021 12:37
|Photo ID:
|6858420
|VIRIN:
|210926-O-JJ335-364
|Resolution:
|1589x2382
|Size:
|244.9 KB
|Location:
|GRAND ISLE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Ida: Grande Isle Disaster Recovery [Image 13 of 13], by Julie Joseph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
