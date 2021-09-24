210924-M-LE234-2067 ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 24, 2021) Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushion 33 attached to Assault Craft Unit 5 departs the well deck of the amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), Sept. 24. Portland and the 11th Marin Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2021 Date Posted: 09.27.2021 09:21 Photo ID: 6858108 VIRIN: 210924-M-LE234-2067 Resolution: 4887x3258 Size: 2.28 MB Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HSC-26 conducts deck landing qualifications aboard USS Portland [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.