HSC-26 conducts deck landing qualifications aboard USS Portland

210924-M-LE234-2054 ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 24, 2021) Sailors assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26 fly in an MH-60S Sea Hawk during deck landing qualifications aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), Sept. 24. Portland and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores/Released)

Date Taken: 09.24.2021
Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), ARABIAN GULF