    HSC-26 conducts deck landing qualifications aboard USS Portland [Image 3 of 5]

    HSC-26 conducts deck landing qualifications aboard USS Portland

    USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), ARABIAN GULF

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    210924-M-LE234-2054 ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 24, 2021) Sailors assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26 fly in an MH-60S Sea Hawk during deck landing qualifications aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), Sept. 24. Portland and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSC-26 conducts deck landing qualifications aboard USS Portland [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    Sea Hawk
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA

