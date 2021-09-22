Tech. Sgt. Stephen Babayco, a manpower analyst assigned to the 39th Force Support Squadron, performs physical therapy exercises in the base pool at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Sept. 22, 2021. Aquatic physical therapy provides low-impact rehabilitation for Airmen and assists in their ability to improve their fitness when limited by chronic pains or acute injuries. The physical therapy clinic plans to integrate aquatic therapy using the base pool as an alternative to purchasing new equipment, producing an innovative solution while still providing Airmen the care they need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2021 Date Posted: 09.27.2021 07:13 Photo ID: 6858006 VIRIN: 210922-F-YG657-1017 Resolution: 7059x4711 Size: 6.13 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Incirlik Physical Therapy Clinic uses base pool for aquatic therapy [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jacob Derry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.