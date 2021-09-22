Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Incirlik Physical Therapy Clinic uses base pool for aquatic therapy [Image 3 of 4]

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    09.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Stephen Babayco, a manpower analyst assigned to the 39th Force Support Squadron, performs physical therapy exercises in the base pool at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Sept. 22, 2021. Aquatic physical therapy provides low-impact rehabilitation for Airmen and assists in their ability to improve their fitness when limited by chronic pains or acute injuries. The physical therapy clinic plans to integrate aquatic therapy using the base pool as an alternative to purchasing new equipment, producing an innovative solution while still providing Airmen the care they need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry)

    This work, Incirlik Physical Therapy Clinic uses base pool for aquatic therapy [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jacob Derry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

