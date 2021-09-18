Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th ABW honor POW/MIA with a ruck march [Image 2 of 6]

    39th ABW honor POW/MIA with a ruck march

    TURKEY

    09.18.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Derek Seifert 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Jason Gingrich, 39th Air Base Wing commander, delivers opening remarks before a POW/MIA remembrance walk at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Sept. 18, 2021. The Airmen participated in the event to honor the 82,000 U.S. service members who remain unaccounted for, dating back to World War I. The 39th ABW also observed a moment of silence for our NATO allies who have service members unaccounted for. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derek Seifert)

