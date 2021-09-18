39th ABW honor POW/MIA with a ruck march

Airmen assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing participate in a moment of silence before a POW/MIA remembrance walk at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Sept. 18, 2021. The Airmen participated in the event to honor the 82,000 U.S. service members who remain unaccounted for, dating back to World War I. The 39th ABW also observed a moment of silence for our NATO allies who have service members unaccounted for. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derek Seifert)

