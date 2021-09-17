Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Relocates Medical Materiel Center in Europe [Image 3 of 3]

    Army Relocates Medical Materiel Center in Europe

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    09.17.2021

    Photo by Elisabeth Paque 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    From left to right: U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Francis Famulacarno, Col. Shane Roach, commander, both with U.S. Army Medical Center-Europe, Col. Anthony Nesbitt, commander, and Sgt. Maj. Monnet Bushner both with Army Medical Logistics Command cut the ribbon to the USAMMCE Kaiserslautern Army Depot on Sep. 17, 2021 at Kaiserslautern, Germany. The ceremony formalizes the move from the command’s former base in the Husterhoeh Kaserne in Pirmasens, Germany where it has called home since 1975. USAMMCE provides theater level Class VIII medical supplies for U.S. Army Europe & Africa units. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué).

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    This work, Army Relocates Medical Materiel Center in Europe [Image 3 of 3], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

