Army Relocates Medical Materiel Center in Europe

From left to right: U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Francis Famulacarno, Col. Shane Roach, commander, both with U.S. Army Medical Center-Europe, Col. Anthony Nesbitt, commander, and Sgt. Maj. Monnet Bushner both with Army Medical Logistics Command cut the ribbon to the USAMMCE Kaiserslautern Army Depot on Sep. 17, 2021 at Kaiserslautern, Germany. The ceremony formalizes the move from the command’s former base in the Husterhoeh Kaserne in Pirmasens, Germany where it has called home since 1975. USAMMCE provides theater level Class VIII medical supplies for U.S. Army Europe & Africa units. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué).

