U.S. Army Col. Shane Roach, U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe commander speaks at the Kaiserslautern Army Depot ribbon cutting ceremony on Sep. 17, 2021 at Kaiserslautern, Germany. The ceremony formalizes the move from the command’s former base in the Husterhoeh Kaserne in Pirmasens, Germany where it has called home since 1975. USAMMCE provides theater level Class VIII medical supplies for U.S. Army Europe & Africa units. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué).
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2021 06:43
|Photo ID:
|6857946
|VIRIN:
|210917-A-PB921-0009
|Resolution:
|3368x3064
|Size:
|5.35 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Relocates Medical Materiel Center in Europe [Image 3 of 3], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT