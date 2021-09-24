KADENA, Japan (Sept. 24, 2021) A Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa UC-12F multi-mission aircraft taxis to CFAO air operations hangar on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Sept. 24, 2021. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the US Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2021 Date Posted: 09.27.2021 02:22 Photo ID: 6857743 VIRIN: 210924-N-QY759-0089 Resolution: 7417x5298 Size: 2.04 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAO Air Ops, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.