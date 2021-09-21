Kadena MARE Exercise

U.S. Air Force first responder vehicles are spread out during a Major Accident Response Exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 21, 2021. During a MARE, first responders are unaware of the location or nature of any upcoming simulated accidents, and therefore have to prepare for any and all situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

