U.S. Air Force first responder vehicles are spread out during a Major Accident Response Exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 21, 2021. During a MARE, first responders are unaware of the location or nature of any upcoming simulated accidents, and therefore have to prepare for any and all situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2021 02:33
|Photo ID:
|6857741
|VIRIN:
|210921-F-GD090-0330
|Resolution:
|7683x5122
|Size:
|16.34 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kadena MARE Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
