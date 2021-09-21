Kadena MARE Exercise

U.S. Air Force firefighters with the 18th Civil Engineering Squadron prepare to extinguish a simulated fire from the simulated crash of a U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle during a Major Accident Response Exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 21, 2021. The first response step taken during a MARE exercise is securing the area and dealing with imminent hazards such as fires. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2021 Date Posted: 09.27.2021 02:33 Photo ID: 6857737 VIRIN: 210921-F-GD090-0179 Resolution: 6908x4605 Size: 13.94 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP