U.S. Air Force firefighters with the 18th Civil Engineering Squadron prepare to extinguish a simulated fire from the simulated crash of a U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle during a Major Accident Response Exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 21, 2021. The first response step taken during a MARE exercise is securing the area and dealing with imminent hazards such as fires. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2021 02:33
|Photo ID:
|6857737
|VIRIN:
|210921-F-GD090-0179
|Resolution:
|6908x4605
|Size:
|13.94 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kadena MARE Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
