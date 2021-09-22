Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Basic Airborne Refresher Training [Image 8 of 8]

    Basic Airborne Refresher Training

    VICENZA, ITALY

    09.22.2021

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A Italian Soldier assigned to the Folgore Brigade Airborne School, exits the 7th Army Training Command jump tower at Caserma Ederle, during basic airborne refresher training in Vicenza, Italy, Sept. 22, 2021. The jump tower recently underwent cyclic safety renovations. (Photo by U.S. Army Paolo Bovo)

    TAGS

    USAGItaly
    WeareNATO
    USAREUR-AF
    StrongTogether
    trainingdoneright
    SETAF-AF

