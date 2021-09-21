Kadena MARE Exercise

U.S. Air Force firefighters with the 18th Civil Engineering Squadron recover a mannequin from the simulated crash site of an U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle during a Major Accident Response Exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 21, 2021. After the area surrounding the site of an accident is secure, first responders can start recovering victims and provide care for them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

