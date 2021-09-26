USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Flight Quarters with MLA 269

EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (September 26, 2021) U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (MLA) 269 unload cargo from a UH-1N Huey aboard the flight deck of amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) during Exercise UNITAS LXII, Sept. 26, 2021. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running, maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Peru, it brings together multinational forces from nineteen countries and includes 29 ships, four submarines, and twenty aircraft conducting operations off the coast of Lima and in the jungles of Iquitos. The exercise trains forces to conduct joint maritime operations and focuses on strengthening partnerships and increasing interoperability between participating naval and marine forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

Date Taken: 09.26.2021 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN