USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Flight Quarters with MLA 269

EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (September 26, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Marqese Jones, from Fayetteville, N.C. assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) directs a UH-1N Huey attached to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (MLA) 269 to ascend from the flight deck during Exercise UNITAS LKII, Sept. 26, 2021. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running, maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Peru, it brings together multinational forces from nineteen countries and includes 29 ships, four submarines, and twenty aircraft conducting operations off the coast of Lima and in the jungles of Iquitos. The exercise trains forces to conduct joint maritime operations and focuses on strengthening partnerships and increasing interoperability between participating naval and marine forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

