U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 4 David Roughan, a native of Flushing, New York and the deputy director of retail and services for Marine Corps Base Quantico directs Afghan civilians on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Sept. 25, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides the Afghans essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2021 Date Posted: 09.26.2021 20:25 Photo ID: 6857498 VIRIN: 210925-M-UR958-1063 Resolution: 2555x3832 Size: 858.09 KB Location: QUANTICO, VA, US Hometown: FLUSHING, NY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Marines with Task Force Quantico Interact With Afghan Civilians [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Brian Bolin Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.