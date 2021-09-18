Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Chris Brown, from Brownsburg Ind., removes gaskets from a magazine sprinkler system aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65). Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2021 19:54
|Photo ID:
|6857468
|VIRIN:
|210918-N-FO714-1056
|Resolution:
|4895x4115
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|SEA OF JAPAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Benfold Conducts Routine Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
