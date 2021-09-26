The 149th Fighter Wing commemorated its 25th wing anniversary by painting an F-16 in a Vietnam inspired paint scheme at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, September 26th, 2021. (Air National Guard photo by SrA Kaliea Green)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2021 16:30
|Photo ID:
|6857383
|VIRIN:
|210925-Z-NI120-001
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 149th Fighter Wing Heritage Jet [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kaliea Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
