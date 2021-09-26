Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    149th Fighter Wing Heritage Jet [Image 1 of 5]

    149th Fighter Wing Heritage Jet

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaliea Green 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    The 149th Fighter Wing commemorated its 25th wing anniversary by painting an F-16 in a Vietnam inspired paint scheme at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, September 26th, 2021. (Air National Guard photo by SrA Kaliea Green)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2021
    Date Posted: 09.26.2021 16:30
    Photo ID: 6857383
    VIRIN: 210925-Z-NI120-001
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 149th Fighter Wing Heritage Jet [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kaliea Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    149th Fighter Wing Heritage Jet
    149th Fighter Wing Heritage Jet
    149th Fighter Wing Heritage Jet
    149th Fighter Wing Heritage Jet
    273rd COS Group Photo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Vietnam
    149th Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT