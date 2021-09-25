Capt. Paul Lanzilotta, right, USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) commanding officer, presents a certificate to Capt. Scott Bunnay, University of Michigan’s commanding officer of naval reserve officer training corps (NROTC), after an NROTC tailgate and Michigan football game in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Sept. 25, 2021. Lanzilotta and nine Ford crew members are executing a four-day namesake visit to three Michigan cities in honor of the ship’s namesake, late President Gerald R. Ford. The trip is the first namesake visit since 2019 as a result of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic travel restrictions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Melvin)

