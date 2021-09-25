Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan Football Game [Image 18 of 25]

    Michigan Football Game

    ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Zachary Melvin 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Capt. Paul Lanzilotta, right, USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) commanding officer, and Yeoman 1st Class Kerry Leake, left, from Memphis, Tennessee, assigned to Ford’s administrative department, pose for a photo with a coach for the University of Michigan’s football team before a game in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Sept. 25, 2021. Lanzilotta and nine Ford crew members are executing a four-day namesake visit to three Michigan cities in honor of the ship’s namesake, late President Gerald R. Ford. The trip is the first namesake visit since 2019 as a result of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic travel restrictions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Melvin)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2021
    Date Posted: 09.26.2021 12:28
    Photo ID: 6857212
    VIRIN: 210925-N-YW264-1093
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 998.96 KB
    Location: ANN ARBOR, MI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan Football Game [Image 25 of 25], by PO3 Zachary Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Michigan
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Gerald R. Ford
    YW264

