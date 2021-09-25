Sailors assigned to USS Gerald. R. Ford (CVN 78) walk through the Big House stadium tunnel before a University of Michigan football game in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Sept. 25, 2021. Capt. Paul Lanzilotta, Ford’s commanding officer, and nine Ford crew members are executing a four-day namesake visit to three Michigan cities in honor of the ship’s namesake, late President Gerald R. Ford. The trip is the first namesake visit since 2019 as a result of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic travel restrictions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Melvin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2021 Date Posted: 09.26.2021 12:28 Photo ID: 6857208 VIRIN: 210925-N-YW264-1070 Resolution: 2432x3648 Size: 681.49 KB Location: ANN ARBOR, MI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Michigan Football Game [Image 25 of 25], by PO3 Zachary Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.