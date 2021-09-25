Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Travis Rister, right, from West Gate, Michigan, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) medical department, talks with a University of Michigan football fans during a tailgate with naval reserve officer training corps’ students in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Sept. 25, 2021. Capt. Paul Lanzilotta, Ford’s commanding officer, and nine Ford crew members are executing a four-day namesake visit to three Michigan cities in honor of the ship’s namesake, late President Gerald R. Ford. The trip is the first namesake visit since 2019 as a result of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic travel restrictions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Melvin)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2021 12:28
|Photo ID:
|6857207
|VIRIN:
|210925-N-YW264-1063
|Resolution:
|4621x3081
|Size:
|826.88 KB
|Location:
|ANN ARBOR, MI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Michigan Football Game [Image 25 of 25], by PO3 Zachary Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
