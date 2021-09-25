Michigan Football Game

Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Janae Smart, left, from East Patchogue, New York, USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) medical department’s lead chief petty officer, and Yeoman 1st Class Kerry Leake, center, from Memphis, Tennessee, assigned to Ford’s administrative department, talk with a University of Michigan football fan during a tailgate with naval reserve officer training corps’ students in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Sept. 25, 2021. Capt. Paul Lanzilotta, Ford’s commanding officer, and nine Ford crew members are executing a four-day namesake visit to three Michigan cities in honor of the ship’s namesake, late President Gerald R. Ford. The trip is the first namesake visit since 2019 as a result of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic travel restrictions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Melvin)

