Michigan Football Game

Yeoman 2nd Class Paulina Gutierrez, from El Paso, Texas, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) administrative department, prepares food during a tailgate with University of Michigan naval reserve officer training corps’ students in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Sept. 25, 2021. Capt. Paul Lanzilotta, Ford’s commanding officer, and nine Ford crew members are executing a four-day namesake visit to three Michigan cities in honor of the ship’s namesake, late President Gerald R. Ford. The trip is the first namesake visit since 2019 as a result of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic travel restrictions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Melvin)

