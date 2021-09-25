USS Essex Underway Operations

ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 25, 2021) Marines prepare to board a landing craft, air cushion attached to Assault Craft Unit Five (ACU 5) in the well deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Sept. 25. ACU 5 is deployed with Essex and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard E. Anglin)

