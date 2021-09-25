Air Force senior leaders visit Task Force Liberty

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. greets Task Force Liberty personnel during a visit to Liberty Village, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sept. 25, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Clayton Lenhardt)

