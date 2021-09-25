Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Senior Leaders Visit Liberty Village at JBMDL [Image 5 of 5]

    Air Force Senior Leaders Visit Liberty Village at JBMDL

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2021

    Photo by Spc. James Liker 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., is interviewed by U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joseph Vigil and Staff Sgt. Jake Carter, Task Force Liberty Public Affairs members, in Liberty Village, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sept. 25, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. James Liker)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2021
    Date Posted: 09.25.2021 20:02
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Senior Leaders Visit Liberty Village at JBMDL [Image 5 of 5], by SPC James Liker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DOD
    Afghans
    USNORTHCOM
    DOS
    Afghan personnel
    OPERATION ALLIES WELCOME

