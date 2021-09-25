Air Force Senior Leaders Visit Liberty Village at JBMDL

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., is interviewed by U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joseph Vigil and Staff Sgt. Jake Carter, Task Force Liberty Public Affairs members, in Liberty Village, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sept. 25, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. James Liker)

