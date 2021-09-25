The U.S. Navy Blue Angels preform for the community during the 2021 Air Show at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Sept. 25, 2021.The air show is MCAS Cherry Point and the 2D Marine Aircraft Wing’s immense, community outreach event that is a show of appreciation to its regional neighbors and community partners for their enduring support in mission success. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Yuritzy Gomez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2021 Date Posted: 09.25.2021 18:07 Photo ID: 6856966 VIRIN: 210925-M-EC414-2359 Resolution: 3237x2158 Size: 1.5 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2021 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show [Image 17 of 17], by Cpl Yuritzy Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.