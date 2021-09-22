Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Land Completes Part for USS Asheville [Image 4 of 4]

    Land Completes Part for USS Asheville

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    09.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jordyn Diomede 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    POLARIS POINT, Guam (Sept. 23, 2021) Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Esmeralda Gracian, from Merced, Calif., assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), files down the holes for a vertical launch system cooling fairing cover for the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Asheville (SSN 758). Land is one of two U.S. Navy submarine tenders that provide maintenance, hotel services and logistical support to submarines and surface ships in the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jordyn Diomede)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.25.2021 17:49
    Photo ID: 6856955
    VIRIN: 210923-N-ZU404-1171
    Resolution: 3749x2678
    Size: 838.65 KB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Land Completes Part for USS Asheville [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Jordyn Diomede, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Land Completes Part for USS Asheville
    Land Completes Part for USS Asheville
    Land Completes Part for USS Asheville
    Land Completes Part for USS Asheville

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    machine shop
    submarine tender
    USS Asheville

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT