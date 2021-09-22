Land Completes Part for USS Asheville

POLARIS POINT, Guam (Sept. 23, 2021) Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Esmeralda Gracian, from Merced, Calif., left, and Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Tyler Wilson, from Syracuse, New York, right, both assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), line up a drill bit using the radial drill press prior to drilling holes for a vertical launch system cooling fairing cover for the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Asheville (SSN 758). Land is one of two U.S. Navy submarine tenders that provide maintenance, hotel services and logistical support to submarines and surface ships in the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jordyn Diomede)

