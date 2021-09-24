Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Ida: Storm Damage in Ironton, Louisiana [Image 14 of 19]

    Hurricane Ida: Storm Damage in Ironton, Louisiana

    IRONTON, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Julie Joseph 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    IRONTON, Louisiana (Sept. 24, 2021) – Damage caused by Hurricane Ida to the community of Ironton, Louisiana. FEMA photo by Julie Joseph.

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.25.2021 16:46
    Photo ID: 6856913
    VIRIN: 210924-O-JJ335-624
    Resolution: 6919x4613
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: IRONTON, LA, US 
    This work, Hurricane Ida: Storm Damage in Ironton, Louisiana [Image 19 of 19], by Julie Joseph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Storm Damage
    FEMA
    Hurricane Ida

