IRONTON, Louisiana (Sept. 24, 2021) – Damage caused by Hurricane Ida to the community of Ironton, Louisiana. FEMA photo by Julie Joseph.
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2021 16:46
|Photo ID:
|6856912
|VIRIN:
|210924-O-JJ335-571
|Resolution:
|6275x4183
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|IRONTON, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Ida: Storm Damage in Ironton, Louisiana [Image 19 of 19], by Julie Joseph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
