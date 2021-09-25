Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 Cherry Point Air Show [Image 3 of 4]

    2021 Cherry Point Air Show

    UNITED STATES

    09.25.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Yuritzy Gomez 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning taxis the flight line during the 2021 Air Show at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Sept. 25, 2021.The air show is MCAS Cherry Point and the 2D Marine Aircraft Wing’s immense, community outreach event that is a show of appreciation to its regional neighbors and community partners for their enduring support in mission success. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Yuritzy Gomez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2021
