Reenlistment

210913-N-YP246-1074 EAST CHINA SEA (Sept. 11, 2021) Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Tommy Fiechtner (right) recites the oath of enlistment given by USS Green Bay's (LPD 20) administrative officer, Ensign Riley Garrett. Green Bay, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darcy McAtee/Released)

