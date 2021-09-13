210913-N-YP246-1054 EAST CHINA SEA (Sept. 11, 2021) Sailors fold the American flag on the bridge wing aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during a September 11th Remembrance event. Green Bay, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darcy McAtee/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2021 Date Posted: 09.25.2021 05:34 Photo ID: 6856637 VIRIN: 210913-N-YP246-1054 Resolution: 5107x3648 Size: 891.3 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, American Flag [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Darcy Mcatee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.