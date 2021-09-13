210913-N-YP246-1028 EAST CHINA SEA (Sept. 11, 2021) Electronics Technician 1st Class Brandon Goodwin (right) receives his reenlistment certificate from USS Green Bay's (LPD 20) administrative officer, Ensign Riley Garrett, during his reenlistment ceremony. Green Bay, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darcy McAtee/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2021 Date Posted: 09.25.2021 05:34 Photo ID: 6856635 VIRIN: 210913-N-YP246-1028 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 970.01 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Reenlistment [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Darcy Mcatee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.