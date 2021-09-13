Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reenlistment [Image 10 of 16]

    Reenlistment

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Darcy Mcatee 

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    210913-N-YP246-1028 EAST CHINA SEA (Sept. 11, 2021) Electronics Technician 1st Class Brandon Goodwin (right) receives his reenlistment certificate from USS Green Bay's (LPD 20) administrative officer, Ensign Riley Garrett, during his reenlistment ceremony. Green Bay, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darcy McAtee/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reenlistment [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Darcy Mcatee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    underway
    Pacific Ocean"
    "USS Green Bay

