210911-N-YP246-1319 EAST CHINA SEA (Sept. 11, 2021) Seaman Kyle Crowley (left) fires a .50 caliber machine gun while Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Joseph Bodrick observes aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darcy McAtee/Released)

