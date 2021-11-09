9/11 Remembrance

210911-N-YP246-1108 EAST CHINA SEA (Sept. 11, 2021) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Jacob Satow climbs the vehicle stowage ramps aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during an event memorializing the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Green Bay, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darcy McAtee/Released)

Date Taken: 09.11.2021