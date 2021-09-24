A hero returns home

U.S. Air Force Maj. Christina Roberts salutes the remains of her great-uncle U.S. Army Chaplain (Capt.) Emil J. Kapaun, during a plan side ceremony for Medal of Honor recipient Honolulu, Hawaii, Sept. 24, 2021. In May of 2021, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced that Chaplain Kapaun’s remains had been positively identified. His remains had previously been interred in a grave marked “unknown” at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu in 1956 and had been disinterred in 2019 as part of DPAA’s Korean War Disinterment Project. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rusty Frank)

