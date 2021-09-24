Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A hero returns home [Image 1 of 19]

    A hero returns home

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rusty Frank 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    Ray Kapaun places a lei on the casket of Medal of Honor recipient U.S. Army Chaplain (Capt.) Emil J. Kapaun, during a plane side ceremony in Honolulu, Hawaii, Sept. 24, 2021. In May of 2021, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced that Chaplain Kapaun’s remains had been positively identified. His remains had previously been interred in a grave marked “unknown” at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu in 1956 and had been disinterred in 2019 as part of DPAA’s Korean War Disinterment Project. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rusty Frank)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.25.2021 04:37
    Photo ID: 6856608
    VIRIN: 210924-F-YU668-0059
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 834.08 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A hero returns home [Image 19 of 19], by TSgt Rusty Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A hero returns home
    A hero returns home
    A hero returns home
    A hero returns home
    A hero returns home
    A hero returns home
    A hero returns home
    A hero returns home
    A hero returns home
    A hero returns home
    A hero returns home
    A hero returns home
    A hero returns home
    A hero returns home
    A hero returns home
    A hero returns home
    A hero returns home
    A hero returns home
    A hero returns home

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DoD
    POW
    MIA
    "USN
    USA
    DPAA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT