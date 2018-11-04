B-52s and the Royal Malaysian Air Force integrate in the Pacific

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, flies alongside two Royal Malaysian Air Force Hawk 208/108 in the Indo-Pacific region, Sept. 24, 2021. The B-52 is a long range bomber with a range of approximately 8,800 miles, enabling rapid support of Bomber Task Force missions or deployments and reinforcing global security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Matthew Lotz)
|04.11.2018
Date Posted: 09.25.2021
|6856607
|210924-F-AI558-0074
|4877x3083
|6.8 MB
Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|3
|5
