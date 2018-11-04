Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-52s and the Royal Malaysian Air Force integrate in the Pacific [Image 4 of 4]

    B-52s and the Royal Malaysian Air Force integrate in the Pacific

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    04.11.2018

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Matthew Lotz 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, flies alongside two Royal Malaysian Air Force Hawk 208/108 in the Indo-Pacific region, Sept. 24, 2021. The B-52 is a long range bomber with a range of approximately 8,800 miles, enabling rapid support of Bomber Task Force missions or deployments and reinforcing global security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Matthew Lotz)

