A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, flies alongside two Royal Malaysian Air Force Hawk 208/108 in the Indo-Pacific region, Sept. 24, 2021. The B-52 is a long range bomber with a range of approximately 8,800 miles, enabling rapid support of Bomber Task Force missions or deployments and reinforcing global security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Matthew Lotz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2018 Date Posted: 09.25.2021 04:07 Photo ID: 6856607 VIRIN: 210924-F-AI558-0074 Resolution: 4877x3083 Size: 6.8 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, B-52s and the Royal Malaysian Air Force integrate in the Pacific [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Matthew Lotz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.