    11th MEU QRF drill aboard USS Essex [Image 4 of 5]

    11th MEU QRF drill aboard USS Essex

    ARABIAN GULF

    09.13.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    210913-M-ET529-1030 INDIAN OCEAN (Sept. 13, 2021) Marines assigned to Charlie company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), embark an MV-22B Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th MEU, during a quick reaction force drill aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex and the 11th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 23:03
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU QRF drill aboard USS Essex [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Quick Reaction Force
    MARCENT
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    TF 51/5

