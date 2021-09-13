11th MEU QRF drill aboard USS Essex

210913-M-ET529-1051 INDIAN OCEAN (Sept. 13, 2021) Marine Corps Sgt. Lightner Miller, an MV-22B Osprey crew chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), observes Marines loading an Osprey during a quick reaction force drill aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex and the 11th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio/Released)

