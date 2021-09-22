11th MEU, USS Essex (LHD 2) perform mass casualty drill

210922-M-ET529-1019 ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 22, 2021) Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Matthew Cordova, left, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), provides medical care for a simulated patient during a casualty drill aboard Essex. Essex and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio/Released)

